Breaking News
2 men dead, one woman critically injured in Russellville shooting
Live Now
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on state’s response

Hot Springs Police arrest shooting suspect

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – According to authorities, a Hot Springs woman was shot in the leg while driving on Wood Street Wednesday, shortly after 2:30am.

According to the report, officers heard gunshots in the area, and when they arrived, they found the woman in a truck. She had been shot in the leg.

After a short investigation, police named 29-year-old Antramon Juvar Ford as a suspect in the case.

Ford was arrested and is charged with two counts of committing a terroristic act.

He is being held on zero bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Front Lines