Hot Springs Police arrest shooting suspect

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – According to authorities, a Hot Springs woman was shot in the leg while driving on Wood Street Wednesday, shortly after 2:30am.

According to the report, officers heard gunshots in the area, and when they arrived, they found the woman in a truck. She had been shot in the leg.

After a short investigation, police named 29-year-old Antramon Juvar Ford as a suspect in the case.

Ford was arrested and is charged with two counts of committing a terroristic act.

He is being held on zero bond.