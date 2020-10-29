Hot Springs police help Missouri with possible homicide evidence found in trash bag

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police responded to the Wal-Mart on Malvern Avenue in reference to a suspicious package.

Officers discovered possible evidence in a trash bag in the back of a pick-up truck.

The owner of the pickup truck was interviewed and investigators learned through video surveillance the trash bag was placed into the back of the truck at another location at a local hotel the night before by an unknown person.

It was later found that the evidence is connected to a homicide in Deerfield, Missouri.

The Hot Springs Police Department is now assisting Missouri Highway Police and the Vernon County

Missouri Sheriff’s Department in this investigation.