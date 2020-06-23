Hot Springs police looking for suspect in attempted ATM robbery

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Sunday, June 21st, 2020 Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to 1555 Malvern Ave. Regions Bank, in reference to a theft in progress involving the ATM.

Upon arrival, officers located a red Ford truck with a chain attached to the ATM. According to a witness, suspects fled on foot just prior to the officer’s arrival.

The Ford truck used was stolen from a local motel just prior to the theft. Neither of the suspects were located during a search of the area and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the theft. A photo of both suspects is attached to the release.

If you have any information please call Detective Nate Rines at 501-321-6789 ext. 6746.