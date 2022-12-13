HOT SPRINGS, ARK. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 2022 Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards at the Benton Event Center on Tuesday.

“Today we are celebrating some distinguished examples of selfless acts of bravery from every corner of Arkansas,” Rutledge said.

The awards that were given are the Dwayne Yarbrough Distinguished Service Award, Officer of the Year by county, Officer of the Year by region, and 2022 Officer of the Year.

During the ceremony, Leslie Rutledge also recognized those killed in the line of duty by valor tributes.

“Those spouses, those mamas, those daddies, those kids – they know that their loved one is putting his or her life in danger,” she said.

Many officers were recognized, the Hot Springs Police Department being one of those.

Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore were called to the scene of a fight after a graduation at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

“There were people fighting everywhere, large parking lot, a lot of people, then the suspect started firing,” Moore said.

One man was killed during the incident and three others were injured.

“Our job at that point is to protect life and the innocent” Parrott said.

The officers said they responded accordingly, and fired at the suspect, causing him to flee. The suspect was later arrested.

Parrott and Moore were awarded for their county, region, and 2022 Officers of the Year for their heroism.

“It’s awesome being recognized,” Parrott said.

“Such a huge honor,” Moore remarked.

While awards are nice, the officers said they weren’t necessary.

“Put myself last, that’s what I signed up to do…. put our community first,” Officer Moore said.