Hot Springs School District uses book bus for students learning virtually

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Many school districts across the state have a book bus that runs through the summer months to promote reading while kids aren’t in the classroom. The Hot Springs School District decided to drive its bus into the fall semester.

The district put out a survey with virtual parents to see where the bus should stop. Now, every Thursday, the Trojan’s Read Book Bus makes five stops across the district.

“This is a way to remind our kids even if you’re attending virtually we love you, we’re still absolutely invested in your education and in your future and we care,” HSSD Communications Coordinator Adriane Barnes said.

As soon as students get on the bus, they can pick up to three books. There are also librarians on board that can answer questions about virtual learning or technology.

“They may have questions about internet, they may have a problem that’s actually tied to the computer or it may be something to do with the learning management system that’s specific to one of the classrooms,” Barnes said.

This library on wheels is a way to bring school right to their front door.

“This is a small peice of normalcy. It’s a small peice of the people at our school that our kids know and they love and they appreciate,” Barnes said.

Once all of the students have picked out their three books for the week, the doors close and the bus is on its way to the next stop.