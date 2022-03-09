HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Thursday will mark the second anniversary of the death of Corporal Brent William Perry Scrimshire while in the line of duty, and city officials in Hot Springs are honoring his sacrifice.

The City of Hot Springs and the Hot Springs Police Department are marking the day as Blue for Brent and encouraging the rest of the community to join in the effort.

The HSPD will host an event giving people to show support for Scrimshire’s family and remember his sacrifice.

City and department leaders are also encouraging the community to wear blue then post a photo on social media with the hashtag #BlueforBrent, adding a message for Scrimshire’s family and friends.

Scrimshire, a six-year veteran of the HPSD, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on March 10, 2020.

On the first anniversary of his death, his widow Rachel Scrimshire said her husband would have been honored by the outpouring of support shown to his family.

“I always told him ‘You really don’t realize how many people like you,’ and he was like ‘Oh no,’ so it’s really nice to see how many people actually turned out,” she said. “I think he would be really proud.”

In a statement, the department said they would never forget the “ultimate sacrifice made by their fallen brother in uniform.

“We will always remember Corporal Scrimshire for making the ultimate sacrifice and we will continue to keep his family in our prayers and close to our hearts.”