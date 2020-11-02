Hot Springs students recieve hand-made masks from Japanese sister city

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The city of Hot Springs received a special delivery all the way from Japan.

As a gesture of support during this pandemic, the city of Hanamaki, Japan sent 100 custom hand-made face masks to the Spa City. They read ‘Strong in the Rain’.









Hanamaki, which is Hot Springs sister city, was set to serve as a host town for the 2020 Olympics, which were postponed due to the pandemic.

The masks were delivered to students in the school district who were supposed to travel to the city in June. The masks were also handed out to students enrolled in the Japanese language and culture course at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.