HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Home break-ins are not unusual but this one has a twist, Hot Springs police say this woman was arrested after the homeowner came from work, and found her inside his home with a large dog.

Tami Matenaer admitted to getting in through a window, and police found a glass pipe used for smoking meth in her purse. According to police she broke in because she was looking for a place to take a bath.