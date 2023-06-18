HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This week, hail rained down on cars, boats, and homes and unfortunately one woman in Hot Springs got caught in the middle of it all.

She said she was hit in the head with hail and is believed to have suffered a mild concussion.

Out of nowhere, it began to rain cats and dogs.

“I was not expecting it, it really just came out of nowhere,” Jenna Figueroa said.

This time it wasn’t just rain, it was hail pelting the ground and Jenna Figueroa was caught in the middle of it.

“It sounded like big rocks hitting my car. I could tell it was probably causing damage to my car,” Figueroa said.

Damage like dents and shattering her back windshield.

She said she was in a fast-food line when her glass window broke, and that’s when she knew she needed to take better shelter.

“Since my front was starting to crack, I was worried that it was going to shatter and potentially hit my face, get in my eyes all over my head, anything,” Figueroa stated.

When she made the dart for the restaurant, she was hit with a piece of hail on the top of her head.

“I definitely felt the impact, but I definitely didn’t think it was as terrible as it was and so when I took my hand off my head, there was blood everywhere,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa said she might’ve experienced a mild concussion from the impact, and she had headaches for multiple days after, but she didn’t have to have stitches.

If and when a hailstorm ever comes, Jenna said she prays that nobody ever has to experience what happened to her.

“I think the next time, as soon as I see a piece of hail, I am definitely going to seek shelter immediately and not be anywhere outdoors or in my car or anything,” Figueroa said.

Jenna said she is so thankful that her three-year old daughter was not in the car with her and that her injuries were not as bad as they could’ve been.