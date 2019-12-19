House majority approves President Trump impeachment: locals react

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Heat on the Hill Wednesday as the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

“This effort is rooted only in the governing party’s hatred of a man elected President of the United States,” Rep. Steve Womack said.

For several hours, House Republicans and Democrats have been debating and arguing about the two articles of impeachment.

“We are not impeaching the president, he is impeaching himself,” California Rep. Susan Davis said.

“This is a sad day for America. This partisan impeachment sham seeks to disenfranchise 63 million American voters,” Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson said.

Tuesday more than 500 people stood outside Congressman French Hill’s officer demanding trump to be impeached and removed from office.

“So many Central Arkansans are so concerned about the fact that the president pressured a foreign government to interfere in our election,” Indivisible Little Rock & Central Arkansas Organizer Lorrie Evans said.

Evans said they want to see the President held accountable and no one should be above the law.

“The security of our elections are at stake, our democracy is at stake,” Evans said.

On the other side of things, House Representative Aaron Pilkington addresses those in favor of impeachment.

“You’re not going to be able to undo the 2016 election, and I think this shows that they have a fear they are going to lose in 2020,” Pilkington said.

Even with Trump now being the third President ever impeached, his approval ratings have gone up.

“I don’t think it’s something that is going to be favorable till the end,” Pilkington said.