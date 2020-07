HOWARD COUNTY, Ark. – Five kids in Howard County set up a lemon stand to help raise money for Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Together, Tyler, Savannah, Emma, Ella, and Sadie raised $369 for the hospital.

They even wrote a note saying thank you to the staff for taking care of all the sick kids out there.

The Junior Philanthropists wore their masks while selling the cool drinks and even provided curbside service for safety.