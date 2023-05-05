JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were located by their K-9 unit Friday afternoon.

According to deputies with the JCSO, the skeletal remains were found in a very thick and dense underbrush during a grid search.

BREAKING NEWS: The Jefferson county Sheriff’s Office tells me they have found human skeleton remains during the search. They have not confirmed it’s Maranda Neal instead the remains were taken to the Arkansas State Crime lab for confirmation. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/bosHaVl30u — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) May 5, 2023

Officials also said that they found clothing among the remains.

There is no confirmation yet on if the remains belong to missing woman Maranda Neal.

The remains have been sent off to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the identity.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.