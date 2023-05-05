JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were located by their K-9 unit Friday afternoon.
According to deputies with the JCSO, the skeletal remains were found in a very thick and dense underbrush during a grid search.
Officials also said that they found clothing among the remains.
There is no confirmation yet on if the remains belong to missing woman Maranda Neal.
The remains have been sent off to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the identity.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.