Human skull found in Pulaski Co., deputies confirm

Posted: May 23, 2019 06:54 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 09:59 PM CDT

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were called to 14121 Lawson Road, an unincorporated area of Pulaski County, regarding a found human skull.

Deputies at the scene confirmed the presence of human remains. The Investigations Division responded and began a criminal investigation into the incident.

At this time there is no identifying information regarding the deceased person, and the Investigation is ongoing. 

