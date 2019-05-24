Human skull found in Pulaski Co., deputies confirm
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were called to 14121 Lawson Road, an unincorporated area of Pulaski County, regarding a found human skull.
Deputies at the scene confirmed the presence of human remains. The Investigations Division responded and began a criminal investigation into the incident.
At this time there is no identifying information regarding the deceased person, and the Investigation is ongoing.
