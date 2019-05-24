Human skull found in Pulaski Co., deputies confirm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were called to 14121 Lawson Road, an unincorporated area of Pulaski County, regarding a found human skull.

Deputies at the scene confirmed the presence of human remains. The Investigations Division responded and began a criminal investigation into the incident.

At this time there is no identifying information regarding the deceased person, and the Investigation is ongoing.