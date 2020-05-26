Humane Society of Searcy receives $5,000 donation

SEARCY, Ark. (News Release) — The Humane Society of Searcy received a $5,000 donation from the Estate of Joe Cunningham in honor of his beloved black cat, Scarlet.

Peep and Scarlet, courtesy of the family of Joe Cunningham. People featured – Joe Cunningham (1933-2020) and his cat Scarlet

Mr. Cunningham, owner and operator of Searcy’s longest-standing barbershop, East End Joe’s Barber Shop, passed away in February of this year but left a charitable bequest to help the Humane Society shelter, where he adopted Scarlet.

Joey Cunningham Jr, his son, said that his father was never much of a cat lover, having raised and trained bird hunting dogs for most of his life. Shortly after when Mr. Cunningham’s late wife, Amy, was paralyzed in a car accident over two decades ago, he went to the Animal Shelter to get her a pet and met Scarlet, a tiny black kitten barely a year old. He brought her home and never looked back. Scarlet was curled up by his side when he passed away at his home.

“We are so happy and proud that my father shared his love for shelter animals through this generous gift, “ said Joey Cunningham, Jr.

Chuck Niementowski, the spokesperson of the Humane Society of Searcy, said “This donation couldn’t have come a better time.” We depend on funding generated by the Humane Society thrift store, the “Barkin Barn” and that has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 and we are sorely missing that financial support. Joe was a regular customer at the Barkin Barn. All proceeds of the Barkin Barn go to support our shelter. Donations are especially needed at this time.

Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofSearcy/. Or call our shelter at 501-827-1190.