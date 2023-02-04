SHERWOOD, Ark. – A difficult day for family and friends in Sherwood, who said their final goodbyes to five young women who died in a car crash on their way home from Wyoming.

“They were always glorifying the Lord with their lives,” friend, Grace Persson stated.

Hundreds of people from the Sherwood community gathering at the high school to honor and remember, Suzy Prime, Ava Luplow, Andrea Prime, Solamon Correa, and Maggie Franco.

“It still is painful, we are sad they are not here, and they will be greatly missed, but it’s not what we have to dwell on is their death but rather that they have life because of Christ,” friend, Katelyn Rickabaugh said.

Lauren and Katelynn Rickabaugh were coworkers with Ava and Suzy at the Humble Crumb Bakery.

Grace Perrson said Solamon was a huge part of her family, but there were all interconnected through church and their shared faith.

“Each of us had the privilege of getting to experience them in some way and just praising the Lord for the lives that they lived and the testimony they have been able to leave to all of us,” friend, Katelyn Rickabaugh said.

They all said when they got the news, it was shocking.

“I almost threw up, I was just sitting there having to like breathe a little bit because I was just, it was just that overwhelming feeling of what is going on,” Lauren Rickabaugh said.

“Everyone knew I got news on my phone and I could hardly express it and they were just quite, everyone was waiting for me to speak and I said they all died and just the shock and horror of that,” Persson stated.

Although, they find comfort in knowing they will see them again someday.

“There is no word to describe the joy that we have knowing that they aren’t crying and they don’t have pain and if anything, all of us are jealous that they get to be in heaven,” Katelyn Rickabaugh said.