LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After four years, doors are now open again at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Hundreds celebrated the grand re-opening Saturday, which was a special day for all involved.

Joyful voices and the sound of music all celebrated the grand re-opening of the Arkansas Fine Arts Museum.

“They went above and beyond. I want to see more of this in our community,” visitor Javier Del Cid Barroso said.

Many have waited for years for the doors to open.

“It’s been a long road, it’s been almost 4 years that we have had the museum closed to the public and we are just over the moon to just allow people to come in,” Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Executive Director Dr. Victoria Ramirez said.

Visitors like Javier said they couldn’t wait to check it out; and they were met with interactive shows, a beautiful garden of flowers made by children in the state and lots of beautiful exhibits.

“Beautiful, awesome, so much history, so much culture, especially as a person of color, there are a lot of representative things in here. It’s very multicultural,” Javier said.

One of the exhibitions at the museum is called “Together” because they believe art is something that can bring every person side by side.

Ramirez said this is especially important after everything Little Rock and central Arkansas went through with the tornado.

“When we think back to what happened to our city a couple of weeks ago, with the devastating tornados, in many ways it is a reminder of how important the arts are and how important museums are,” Ramirez said. “Museums are a place where we can gather, where we can come together, where we can get away.”

Javier said this is such a refreshing step to see in the community.

“I love the region around it, we must have to continue to invest in it, and that includes the arts,” said Javier.

The museum has events happening all weekend to celebrate.

They will begin regular hours on May 2, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are free to the public but everyone is encouraged to reserve tickets for the inaugural season.