LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hundreds of people from all over the city came together for the Impact the Rock Day of Service, and the agenda was clean-up efforts after the tornado.

Volunteers moved branched and even found little hidden treasures under the rubble.

Side by side, strangers became family, as clean-up continued.

“All we have to do is show up, get a shirt, and pitch in,” volunteer, Sheryl Cleveland said.

Saturday is known as Impact the Rock, a day of service where hundreds gathered to help clean up after the tornado ripped through Little Rock.

For volunteers like Steven Person, the saying “Little Rock Strong”, is the norm.

“Arkansas is just built different. You know, we look out for each other. So this right here is just normal for any Arkansan, so this is what we do, it’s going to be like this every Saturday until we get everything situated and cleaned up for the people of Little Rock,” Person said.

Sheryl Cleveland and her daughter Maddy drove from Conway to come volunteer.

“I just wanted to teach my daughter about community and I want her to know, this is what we do for each other. we help out,” Sheryl Cleveland said.

“Helping out is making me feel happy and good, like anytime something bad happens and there are actually people helping each other, like I really want to do that,” daughter of Sheryl and volunteer, Maddy Cleveland said.

With a smile on her face, she said when she woke up Saturday morning, she couldn’t wait to come out and be a part.

“Excited, happy, making me feel like I can help everyone here,” Maddy Cleveland said.

Like Steven Person said, Little Rock, is family.

“I don’t live in the neighborhood, but again, we are all neighbors in this time so, I’m here to just help out my fellow Little Rock citizens,” Person stated.

To find out how you can get involved with tornado relief efforts, you can visit them online.