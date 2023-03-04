CLINTON, Ark. – A family still searching for answers after their niece went missing months ago, and now they are taking steps towards bringing her home.

“I would love to hear her voice, and get some answers,” aunt of missing woman, Renee Hastings said.

Emotions grip a family that has gone months without seeing their loved one, 38-year-old, Chelsea Woods.

“It has been one of the hardest things we have been through, any of us. so hard,” Hastings said.

Renee Hastings has been searching for her niece since August of last year.

“I’m just at a loss, we all are the whole family is,” Hastings stated.

Saturday, hundreds of first responders gathered to help try to find answers.

“We’ve had with the people at the church, that’s donated their time, rescue workers, people that have signed in volunteers, deputies, we are anywhere in between 125 to 150 people,” Van Buren County Sheriff, Eric Koonce said.

“It was like wow when you pull up and all of these people are here to help, everybody pulling together and you just get overwhelmed,” Hastings said.

They began the search at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and went until sunset.

All for one mission, to try and bring answers to the family.

“We are not giving up, we are not giving up hope. We are not giving up until we see this solved,” case manager for the Morgan Nick Foundation, Shawnda Stubbs said.

The Morgan Nick Foundation partnered with the family to coordinate the search.

Arkansan Morgan Nick was taken from a ball field in Alma at the age of 6 in 1995.

Renee Hastings said seeing everyone partner together made her heart smile.

“I can’t thank everyone enough, it has just been awesome,” Hastings stated.

Police said they did not make contact with Chelsea Woods Saturday and they are conducting interviews, but don’t have any suspects.

Any evidence crews might have found will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, and the family said this is the first of many steps for the future.

If you have any information on where Chelsea Woods could be, give police a call.