LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was a beautiful morning for an emotional gathering in North Little Rock as friends and families came together for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday.

Around 600 people took part in the walk and ceremony at the Argenta Plaza.

An estimated 60-thousand Arkansans are living with Alzheimer’s and around 180 thousand are unpaid caregivers.

According to Kirsten Dickens, the Walk to End Alzheimers coordinator, proceeds from today’s event will go towards ending the disease.

“Our goal is to raise $150,000 to really help combat all of the horrible things that go along with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementia, we have raised $125,000 so far, so we’re well on our way and we know we’ll hit that goal.”

There were over 90 teams that took part in today’s walk.

donations are still being collected towards the goal– for more information on how to donate go to our website.