LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After an arctic blast wreaked havoc across the United States, hundreds of people are still stuck in airports, with no idea when they will be able to get home.

As winter weather rolled in, it came on one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Many people are stuck in the airport with nowhere to go.

“I bet you there was just tons and tons of bags. They has an area that was just nothing but luggage just sitting out there just waiting for people to come pick it up that had been canceled,” traveler, Ryan Bachuss said.

Ryan Bauchuss and his family are from Huntsville and they drove to Kansas City to go visit friends in Washington D.C,

“It had the best access to get a direct flight,” Bauchuss said.

With no hope as to when they can fly out, after receiving multiple cancelation notifications.

“The Kansas City airport is just crammed and I went up there today to ask them what is our options and she said, well you are looking at no earlier than Thursday getting out of here if you still want to fly,” Bauchuss said.

In the Kansas City airport Monday, there were 77 cancelations and 64 delays.

In Little Rock Monday, there were 11 cancelations and 15 delays.

“You’ve got the storm causing delays, you’ve got people already having to sit and wait and they are doing their best to get the people out that have been there the longest, and so for those of us who have flights that are a little later, you are less likely to get out the later you fly,” Bauchuss stated.

Buchuss said this experience hac scarred him for a while.

“I don’t that I will fly anywhere for a while because this is just ridiculous for me,” Buachuss said.

Bauchuss said there were no rentals available at the airport, so he said they were glad they had their car to be able to drive to meet their friends.

Another thing he mentioned was that Southwest Airlines said it is also due to an inability to staff the planes for them to be able to fly in and out.