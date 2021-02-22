Hundreds without water in Cushman, no end in sight

CUSHMAN, Ark.- The Mayor of Cushman, in Independence County said this is the worst water issue the town has ever seen.

As of Monday, more than 500 residents are on day eight without water.

City crews have been working around the clock trying to narrow down the leaks.

“We’ve all, myself included, have been out since Monday morning (last week,) before daylight digging in the snow. We’ve all been going on lack of sleep trying to get this resolved,” said Mayor Brittany Hurley.

Mayor Brittany Hurley said crews are working on the main lines right now.

Another crew is flying a drone overhead with thermal imaging, inferred and GPS to help locate other leaks.

However, the current weather conditions are making it hard for the drone to spot leaks according to Mayor Hurley.

In the meantime, the National Guard has set up a 2,000-thousand-gallon tanker at the Cushman High School parking lot for people to fill up buckets.

Mayor Hurley said the tanker will be there until the water is back on.

The city is asking for everyone’s help in finding the leaks, so lines can be fixed.

“We are asking all customers to go out check their meter if they see something suspicious if there’s a puddle of water that wasn’t there- even if you think it’s melted snow. Go see, check it, let us know,” said Mayor Hurley.

The city is on a boil order until further notice.