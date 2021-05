MALVERN, Ark. – Hazmat crews are working an accident in Hot Spring County that’s had traffic backed up for miles Saturday afternoon.

The cleanup is being dealt with by Hazmat crews to remove flammable material that has affected the area following the accident which happened around 3:17 p.m.

The accident is located at mile marker 93 on Interstate 30, just two miles northwest of Malvern.

The cleanup is affecting all westbound traffic on I-30 which is currently being rerouted at exit 97.