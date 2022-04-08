LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are demolishing the 6th Street bridge over Interstate 30 in Little Rock, causing road closures this weekend.

As crews plan to demolish the bridge, all lanes on I-30 will be temporarily closed Friday night at 10 p.m. through Monday morning at 5 a.m. from exit 140 to Exit 140B.

Drivers will be directed to utilize the frontage roads between 6th Street and Interstate 630 during the time of the closure.

ARDOT officials said that detour signs will be up for the 6th Street bridge closure, which is expected to remain closed into early 2023.

Drivers that are traveling eastbound on 6th Street will head south and use the 9th Street bridge to reach the street grid east of I-30. Westbound traffic will move north and use the 3rd Street to reach the westside of I-30.

During the weekend, eastbound traffic will use to the Downtown Little Rock ramp, (Exit 140) to the frontage road and use the on-ramp at 6th Street to return to I-30. Westbound traffic will use to the 6th Street ramp, (Exit 140B) to the frontage road and use the on-ramp south of 9th Street to return to I-30.

Over the weekend, the I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 will also be closed and traffic will detour to the frontage road.

ARDOT officials said all lanes are scheduled to reopen on I-30 by Monday, April 11. More details on the project are available at 30Crossing.