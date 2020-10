LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 4 PM WEDNESDAY UPDATE - Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico around 5:30 AM CDT Wednesday morning as a strong Category 2 with max sustained wind at 110mph. The storm has since weakened as it moved over the Yucatan with winds down to 85 MPH, making Delta a category 1 hurricane.

Some restrengthening is forecast as it moves over the open Gulf tonight, and could reach category 3 status Thursday or Friday morning.