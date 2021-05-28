I-30 in Saline County gets ready for widening efforts starting Tuesday, June 1

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Construction to widen Interstate 30 through Saline County to six lanes will require overnight lane closures starting Tuesday, June 1.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will be working on eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street (Exit 116) in Benton.

The work will cause lane closures between June 1 through June 30, with locations shifting between inside and outside lane closures.

Drivers going Through the work zone during overnight hours will see traffic reduced to one open lane between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., with all lanes reopening by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

Travelers are asked to be cautious through the work zone due to slower traffic speeds.

This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116).

The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ARDOT’s website.