LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Westbound traffic on Interstate 30 in Little Rock will soon shift as crews continue construction for 30 Crossing.

Traffic going westbound on I-30 will have the option to follow new ramp lanes to I-630 as part of the next phase of construction. A traffic split will shift lanes onto new pavement beginning Friday, April 21.

Click to view model of I-30 WB new traffic pattern to I-630

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that I-30 westbound traffic will shift onto new pavement within the median and use the inside or center lanes to continue through Little Rock.

Traffic officials said that I-30 westbound traffic exiting I-630 will use the outside or center lanes between the Arkansas River and 6th Street. This will be the only exit to I-630 from I-30 westbound during this phase of construction.

An interactive map showing long-term and permanent travel impact is available at 30Crossing.com.