LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities said one man is dead after firing on Arkansas State Police troopers during an interstate traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to ASP officials, the man fired on the troopers after being stopped on Interstate 40. ASP officials said the two troopers made the stop shortly after 11 a.m. at the 161-mile marker near the Galloway exit.

Investigators said the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the exit are closed as they are on the scene of the officers-involved shooting. They said traffic would be disrupted while the investigation is underway.

Officials are encouraging drivers to use alternative routes to avoid I-40 eastbound and westbound near Galloway until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.