LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When Garry Hill started his own lawn business last year, he quickly picked up customers. As prime mowing season gets underway, Arkansas set record average fuel prices this week. Hill and others are experiencing the impact.

“[My business] is extremely dependent on [fuel] honestly,” Hill said.

AAA numbers indicate Arkansas set a record Tuesday for average regular fuel price at $3.99. Diesel hit a record high for the second consecutive day at $5.30.

“It’s been a toll this year knowing I have a lot of returning clients,” Hill said.

Hill started his lawn care business after college, where he played baseball at Arkansas State. In high school, he was on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 for a diving catch. To this point, his hard work has paid off.

Because of high gas prices, he had to make a tough decision.

“I had to raise my prices because of gas prices,” Hill said.

Last year, a front-yard service would cost around $40. Now, Hill said he has to charge around $60 to make any profit.

“I don’t want to overcharge anybody,” Hill said. “I don’t want to do anything to hurt anybody. I just want to get their yard done, get out of there and that’s it.”

Hill said he hopes prices go down. Fuel experts said they could continue to increase because of high demand but shaky supply sources.

“I hope it doesn’t come to that,” Hill said. “I hope it changes.”