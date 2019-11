MARKED TREE, Ark. (News release) — Delays in the repair of a washout in Payneway Dam on St. Francis Lake may impact the amount of water available for opening weekend of duck season on St. Francis Sunken Lands Wildlife Management Area.

According to Jessica Homan, AGFC Wildlife Biologist, contractors with the Army Corps of Engineers arrived two weeks ago to begin rebuilding the washed out area because it had settled lower than its desired height after the original repair.