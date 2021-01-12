Identical twins being sought after shooting death of a man found on North Little Rock porch

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Investigators in North Little Rock are looking for two people of interest after the shooting death of a man found on the front porch of a home in the 1500 block of Allen Street.

Police discovered the body after a call of shots fired on the morning of January 8.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Terrance Harris of Little Rock.

Detectives are looking for Chamisha and Chamacia Rogers, both 19, of North Little Rock who are identical twins.

Both women have active warrants for aggravated robbery for a separate offense in North Little Rock.

Detectives are asking that if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the two people of interest or any other information that could help in this case to please call Detective Cantrell at 501-771-7167 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439

All witnesses can remain anonymous.

