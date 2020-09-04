Illinois bank robber arrested in Fort Smith

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Illinois Bank Robber has been caught in Sebastian County.

Thursday night, a deputy with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a pickup truck and trailer on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith.

According to the news release, the reason for the stop was the trailer did not have a readable tag and the rear lights on the trailer were not working.

The driver was identified as Juan Pablo Flores, 41, of Van Buren. The deputy ran Flores’ information and when it came back there was an active FBI warrant for Armed Bank Robbery out of Aurora, Illinois.

The warrant had listed Flores to be considered armed and dangerous.

The deputy took Flores into custody and verified information through the Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. It was then confirmed that FLroes was the person wanted by the FBI.

Arkansas State Police helped assist the deputy who made the arrest.

Flores is now waiting in a detention center for extradition on no bond.