Improvements to University Avenue require overnight lane closures in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY (5-22) – Resurfacing of Highway 70 (University Avenue) will require temporary overnight lane closures in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close a single lane in each direction of University Avenue from Interstate 30 to the Roosevelt Rd. and Asher Ave. split between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. starting on Tuesday night, May 26 and continuing for several weeks. The removal and replacement of the asphalt surface of University Avenue will likely create a noticeable amount of noise in the area of work.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.