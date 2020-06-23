Independence Co Sheriff’s deputy being investigated after recorded incident with family

BATESVILLE, Ark.- A Batesville family is horrified by the actions of a Sheriff’s deputy after they called 911 for help.

The chaotic scene unraveled on Kandy and Kevin Dowell’s front porch on Fathers Day.

Kandy recorded the whole thing.

In the video you can hear Kandy pleading with the deputy, who hasn’t been identified, to stop.

The deputy yells at Kevin too, “get on the ground.” Kandy replies, “he can’t, he’s disabled.” To which the deputy replies, “I don’t care, get on the God (explicit) ground.”

This isn’t the first time authorities have been called out to the Dowell’s home.

Kevin suffers from PTSD, bipolar disorder and manic-depression along with physical disabilities.

In the last year, when arguments started getting heated, Kandy has called for a sheriff’s deputy to come to mediate and be on standby while she packs her bags, grabs the kids and leaves for the night.

However, this time, Kandy said she was alarmed by the deputies behavior.

“It was aggressive from the start,” said Kandy Dowell.

Kandy said the deputy asked the family to come out onto the porch, which is when she started recording.

In the video, you can see the deputy holding up a taser, which is when Kandy said, Kevin, closes the door and uses it as a shield.

“He just pulled out his pistol and was like ‘get on the ground, get on the (explicit) ground, I’m going to (explicit) shoot you’ and I am just screaming and pleaded for my family basically,” said Kandy.

About a minute into the video another can be seen. Kandy said this is Sheriff Shawn Stevens. Kandy then makes another plea for help.

In the video, you can hear her say, “I don’t know what’s wrong with your officer but he’s scaring us to death, oh my God.”

Kandy said she was then detained. During that time the deputy in question leaves while the sheriff talked to Kevin.

After a while, she was released and the sheriff left their home but the damage was already done.

“I’m very emotionally and mentally disturbed by the matter at hand and that makes me drawback from using the people that should be there to help me,” said Kandy.

The Independence County Sheriffs Office is currently doing an internal investigation into the deputy, the Sheriff said he has no comment at this time.

The Dowell family is working with a lawyer in hopes of adding more mental health training for officers.

You can watch the video below.