Influential Little Rock coach retiring after 36 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A coach with the Little Rock School District is retiring after nearly four decades.

Many of his students and athletes reached out to us saying how big of an impact he made on their lives.

“That gym will never be the same without him in there,” said TiJuana Reeder, Student of Davis.

A coach and teacher at Cloverdale Middle School is hanging up his jersey after more than 30 years.

Coach Marcus Davis has been working with the Little Rock School District for 36 years, 33 of those years spend at Cloverdale.

Coach Davis was the head boys basketball coach, head girls volleyball coach, head girls track coach, physical education, and health education teacher.

“I’ve spent half of my adult life here at this school and its been such a great joy,” said Marcus Davis, Retiring coach.



“You know, he was one of those teachers you will never forget and a coach that you will never forget,” said Reeder.

TiJuana Reeder was a student and athlete of Coach Davis’ for three years, 24 years ago.

“Even now talking about him is very emotional because that’s a family member to us,” said Reeder.

Coach Davis posted a video on Facebook of him walking through the school saying goodbye to a place he called home for nearly four decades.

Hundreds of students came out and shared what a huge impact he had on their life.

Many said its the way he coached and talked to them as a person.

“I always told my student-athletes just give me your best and whatever your best is, I certainly appreciate that. I think that’s the mentality that all of those kids have taken- they just want to do their best for their coach,” said Davis.

“You hate to see him go because we need more coach Davis’ in the world,” said Reeder.

Eventhough Davis is retiring, he said you can still count on seeing him on the sidelines.