PINE BLUFF, Ark. – An injured labradoodle minutes from being put down has a new “leash” on life after it arrived at the Pine Bluff Animal Control with an injury that was unimaginably painful.

“It was just a skeletal bone of her foot. There was no tendons, no muscles, no anything on it,” Maggie Summers described.

The Pine Bluff Animal Control and Shelter said they believe a trap or outdoor leash may have caused the injury to the estimated two-year-old doodle. It required amputation which is outside of the rescue’s capabilities and budget.

Pine Bluff Animal Contol Administrative assistant Whitney Grauel explained how they were going to euthanize the dog to keep it from suffering.

“So to keep it from suffering, the only thing that we do have is euthanasia,” Whitney explained

Grauel put out a Facebook post, looking for someone to assume the cost immediately. Maggie Summers saw it on her lunch break, and without paws went to get the pooch the help she needed.

“They had planned on euthanizing her that afternoon if no one stepped up to take care of her because legally they can’t keep and an injured animal in their facility in a cage,” Summer said. “I just can’t believe that someone would not take care of a dog like this.”

Summers took the dog to Oak Park Animal Hospital in Pine Bluff where its leg was amputated at the hip. Her family gave their new dog the name Halle Hop. Ready to pay the thousand dollar bill, generosity poured in even from distant states such as Utah and Pennsylvania not only paying for her vet bills but also sending a bed and kennel.

“I can take care of her, but please call the shelter and take care of other dogs because there are so many others that need help,” Summers said.

Just Tuesday, the animal shelter received other dog amputees named Rein and Scar, who needed his collar surgically removed. Both are in need of foster families.

If you can donate, Best Friends Animal Society based in Utah has partnered with Pine Bluff since Halle’s injury for an emergency medical fund to prevent euthanasia. Donations to provide life-saving treatment up to $5,000 will be matched through Valentine’s Day.

“That’s 10 to 15 less animals we have to euthanize, that can have a family to go to,” Grail said.

Oak Park Animal Hospital and Hunters Animal Hospital are the participating clinics for the fundraiser Call (870) 247-3283 or (870) 534-8144 to pledge a donation.

Since Jan. 1 and through the end of the month all fees are waived for neuters, spays, and rabies vaccinations. There is an adoption fee of $20. The Pine Bluff Animal Shelter can be contacted for more information at (870) 543-5135.