UPDATE: Jackson Co. escaped inmate captured

UPDATE:

NEWPORT, Ark.- Authorities in Jackson County say an inmate who escaped overnight is now back in custody.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Roger Dylan Rudd has been apprehended.

The sheriff did not elaborate as to where or if there were any injuries involved with taking Rudd back into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NEWPORT, Ark.- An inmate escaped from the Jackson County Detention Center Sunday night where he was awaiting transport to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

34-year-old Roger Dylan Rudd is 5 foot 7, 157 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Rudd was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, white shoes, and a brown jacket.

Anyone who knows of Rudd’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842

LATEST POSTS: