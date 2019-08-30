Digital Original: 9-year-old is using YouTube to spread her message about embracing body differences

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – A 9-year-old Athalie Coonts of Russellville was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, a condition where a child is born with either partial or no limb at all.

Despite her limb differences, she admits meeting a new person can be awkward, which is why she is trying to educate kids and adults through videos she makes on YouTube (with her parents permission and help).

“They don’t see this often, like little kids they would just think like okay, everybody’s like this every single person. But it’s not like that. Still other kids they still don’t know because you don’t see many people like this ever.” said Coonts.

Her most recent video shows her trying on her bionic arm. She is expected to receive it in a few weeks and plans on holding her mother’s hand.

She hopes all the videos will help people have a better understanding of children born with limb differences.

Coonts was able to get this Bionic arm from funding received from Inner Wheel which raised around $70,000 for her arm.

The Bionic arm is being made by Hangar Clinic who specializes in prosthetic and orthotics.

