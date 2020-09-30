International Greek Food Festival returns in October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The International Greek Food Festival returns this October.

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, which has presented the much-loved Festival for over 35 years, has announced that its famous handmade Greek food and pastries will be available on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 for online ordering and drive-through pickup.

This even is the largest ethnic festival in Arkansas, was postponed this May due to the COVID pandemic.

“The 2020 International Greek Food Festival looks forward to continuing its tradition of serving food, friends, and the community,” said Festival Chair Jerry Horani. “While we can’t showcase our exciting entertainment, music, and cultural markets this year, we can still support fantastic charities with the help of our wonderful sponsors and the central Arkansas community.”

The International Greek Food Festival has donated more than $1.5 million to over 30 charities that serve children, families, and communities throughout central Arkansas.

Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit The Arkansas Foodbank, Community Connections, The Centers for Youth & Families, Easterseals Arkansas, Humane Society of Pulaski County, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Wolfe Street Foundation, and Youth Home, Inc, as well as Annunciation Ministries.

Visit www.GreekFoodFest.com for more information.