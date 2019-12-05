1  of  2
Introducing Simmons Bank Arena’s new Luxury Loge Boxes

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Simmons Bank Arena proudly offers more than 50 events each year including musical concerts, family shows, sporting events and more!

Experience a brand-new form of luxury in entertainment in our new 6-seat loge boxes.

Receive unparalleled service, convenience and hospitality during your event.

Available amenities and benefits include:

  • Premium seating inside of a private loge box
  • First-right to purchase tickets through a Simmons Bank Arena ticket concierge
  • Private loge box ticket holder entrance for select shows
  • In-seat service provides food and beverage directly to you
  • Delicious nightly appetizer selection included with your ticket purchase
  • A loge box attendant and loge box ambassador available for all of your needs

There are 1-year and 3-year leases that are now available.

Luxury Loge Box Concepts:

