POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Pope County say they have identified the person killed in a structure fire Friday.

According to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Harold Dean Hull of Dover died in the blaze in the 1800 block of Pollard Cemetery Road.

Sheriff Shane Jones said the deputies who responded to the scene of the fire determined that Hull was the only victim in the fire.

Deputies are continuing their investigation, but Jones said no foul play was suspected at this time.