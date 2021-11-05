Investigators searching for missing Saline County teen

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen missing since October 26.

According to Investigators, 14-year-old John Wesley Duckworth III was last seen wearing a blue/gray camo pullover with maroon pants.

Duckworth is 6 foot 1 inch and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives believe he may be in Little Rock, Benton or Bryant.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt Bowden or Det. Tarvin with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 501-303-5608.