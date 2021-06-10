Irrigation canal breaches in Desha County, adding to flooding woes

DESHA COUNTY, Ark. – Officials in Desha County say an irrigation canal has breached, adding to the already existing flooding issues facing the area following a deluge of rain over the past week.

Staff with the county Office of Emergency Management said the extent of the breach on Canal 19 is unclear but noted no further evacuations have been ordered as of late Thursday afternoon. Earlier flooding in the area had already led to high numbers of evacuations.

The canal is located between 3 and 4 miles east of Dumas and ranges from 15 to 20 yards wide. According to reports, the area of the breach is mostly farmland.

Emergency management officials said the floodwaters from Canal 19 are expected to flow into Canal 43, though they note the canal is also already at capacity.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

