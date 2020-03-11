Severe Weather Threat Wednesday, Thursday – High Rain Totals into Next Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The threat for severe weather will continue Wednesday until about 1 p.m, at which point the storm system will push into Mississippi. Damaging wind resulting in power lines and trees down was reported in Green Forrest, AR earlier this morning. Meanwhile, parts of northwest Arkansas received hail up to the size of a half dollar.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is forecasting a SLIGHT risk for severe thunderstorms across parts of central and east Arkansas Wednesday. That means there is a 15% probability of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of any point shaded in yellow. Damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher will be the primary threat with some hail possible.

The threat of severe weather exists for Thursday, ahead of another cold front approaching from the northwest. The timing of strong storm development will likely be during the mid-afternoon hours lasting overnight into Friday morning.

Again, the SPC is forecasting a SLIGHT risk for severe thunderstorms across parts of north central and northeast Arkansas Thursday. That means there is a 15% probability of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of any point shaded in yellow. Damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher will be the primary threat with some hail possible.

As a result of these upper level disturbances, areas of low pressure and frontal boundaries traversing through Arkansas, rainfall totals in excess of five inches will be possible into early next week.

