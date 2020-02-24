Isolated strong and/or severe storms possible in NE AR Monday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While most of the rain has cleared out of Arkansas, there will still be the potential to see a line of storms redevelop across north central and northeast Arkansas Monday afternoon.

As of noon Monday, the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma had issued a marginal risk for east and northeast Arkansas. This means there is a 5% chance for an isolated severe storm to develop. The risk level is low, but hail looks to be the primary storm threat. A brief, spin-up tornado is not completely out of question, either.

The timing of redevelopment of storms will be from around Noon to 5 p.m.

For the latest forecast, click here.