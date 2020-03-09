1  of  2
Isolated strong to severe storms possible Monday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week brings an unsettled weather pattern to Arkansas. Multiple upper-level disturbances moving in from the west/southwest and occasional surface areas of low pressure and associated cold fronts moving into Arkansas.

One cold front will push into northwest Arkansas Monday evening. A strong upper-level disturbance will accompany it. Instability and wind shear will be limited, so the overall severe weather threat will be low.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK, is forecasting a marginal risk for severe storms in northwest Arkansas Monday evening. That is a 5% probability of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of any point shaded in green in that part of the state. Marginally severe hail and some damaging wind gusts of 58 mph will be the possible. The threat for tornadoes looks to be nearly zero.

