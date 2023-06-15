GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Some Arkansans are still assessing damage from Wednesday’s strong winds and massive hailstorm, some the size of baseballs landing on people’s property.

In Garland County, officials with emergency management said multiple trees landed on roads and houses. They added that crews were out most of the day Wednesday clearing roadways.

Officials also say there was a six-car pileup on Highway 70 as hail crashed down on windshields in the town of Lonsdale, adding there were no major injuries.

As hail fell down in the county, one of the people affected was Ronnie Spears who says he put his family in their closet because of the sound of the weather.

“You could hear kind of that roar sound like they say you hear from a tornado,” Spears said.

Spears said he and his wife never imagined they would see the amount of hail land in Lake Hamilton.

“I have never seen that much hail. You could see the lake was just splashing. It was really bad,” Spears said.

He also says the damage that was done was bad too. Dealing with multiple dents on their boat and cars.

“It was definitely baseball sized hail all over hitting the boat.” Spears said. “There were just hundreds and hundreds of dings.”

Spears says to repair everything it will most likely cost in the thousands.

Schantz Flores who lives in Malvern which is in Hot Spring County says his repairs will also be in the thousands, as he will have to have his car and roof fixed.

“I know our entire roof will have to be re done. All of the sides of the house will have to be redone,” Flores said.

Hot Spring County Sheriff says they dealt with multiple car wrecks and had widespread damage east of the county.

Flores says when he could hear the sound of the wind mixed with hail, it was surreal.

“It sounded like a war zone.” Flores adds. “We (family) all got in the bathroom just like you would for a tornado. It was so loud it was knocking sheetrock down on top of us.”

Although both Flores and Spears expect to come out of pocket for the repairs they say they’re thankful their families are safe.

Flores says he has advice for everyone when it comes to listening out for severe weather.

“Take it seriously and don’t just write it off because you don’t know if it will be something like this,” Flores said.

Both county officials said they’re still working to assess the number of damages.