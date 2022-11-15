LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A large force in the gun industry is now set to build a new facility in Little Rock that could bring in more than 100 jobs to the city.

Fiocchi is an Italian company and is a leader in target and hunting ammunition industry.

Fiocchi wanted to expand their footprint within the United States, so Governor Asa Hutchinson took a trip to their headquarters to convince them Arkansas was the right choice.

“We went to Italy, and we saw their operation there, took a tour of their facility and saw their plans. An extraordinary company with growth opportunities” the governor said.

Arkansas was one of the three states in consideration for this facility.

The new facility will sit on 281 acres in the Little Rock Port.

Little Rock was chosen due to real estate compatibility, workforce capability, and the support from state and local leaders.

This facility will be one of only six manufacturing operations in the U.S. and the only one in the world dedicated to being a lead-free plant.

Construction will begin in 2023 with an estimated opening in 2025.