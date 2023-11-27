HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Garvan Woodland Gardens annual Holiday Lights display.

From now through Dec. 31, over 7 million lights are being displayed throughout the park creating a beautiful “winter wonderland.”

Marketing director Kristin Mangham said this is the biggest and best display yet, with themes featuring flower gardens, the Nutcracker, an Under the Sea theme and more.

Garvan Woodland Gardens will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly, except for Christmas Day as the display will be closed.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at GarvanGardens.org.