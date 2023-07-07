PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The now former superintendent of the Marvell-Elaine School District is speaking out after the Arkansas Board of Education made the decision Friday to place the district under state authority, calling the move “heartbreaking.”

This decision came amid a prolonged legal fight over the Arkansas LEARNS Act and the timing of its implementation, and just one week after a Pulaski County circuit judge ruled that the emergency clause in the education law was passed incorrectly.

The state board’s decision permanently removes Marvell-Elaine School District’s superintendent and its district board of directors.

Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva said this was in the best interest of students and the community, adding it was the way to go to keep the school open.

“The easy thing for us to do and recommend is just close the school district,” Oliva said. “The challenging thing for us to do in this community is to fight for what’s right in this community and eliminate failure.”

The state board was given options regarding the district: removing the superintendent, removing the district board, and/or consolidating the district. Consolidating would mean closing the school down to combine it with another district.

An employee for the state board emphasized that a decision needed to be made Friday so the school knew how to move forward until August 1. This is because of the judge’s decision on the emergency clause, which prolonged the Arkansas LEARNS Act going into effect.

Prior to the delay in the education law, the Marvell-Elaine district attempted to enter a contract with the Friendship Education Foundation to take over operations of the school and avoid being consolidated.

The Marvell-Elaine Superintendent Dr. Katrina Ray was at the meeting Friday. and told KARK 4 News that she felt this decision is one that could have been avoided or pushed off until the school entered the contract.

“It’s another issue of someone letting these students down,” Ray said. “We’re telling them one thing, and we’re doing something different, and it’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking.”

The move by the state board of education was criticized by the group Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES).

The group is looking to repeal the LEARNS Act and said that putting the district under state authority only continued the “decades-long failure to provide the resources and support” for the district.