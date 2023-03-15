NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After more than a month of dealing with road construction in Pulaski County, an Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) Project has some drivers frustrated about the unpaved road and potholes.

According to ARDOT, the project is projected upwards of $5 million dollars and is east of I-40 – Military Drive. The project started in January to mill and overlay around seven miles of Highway 365 near Maumelle and is scheduled to complete by the middle of 2023.

However, some drivers like Jermaine Reynolds said they are ready for the project to be over.

“I have been having problems with my car ever since I have been driving on that road,” Reynolds said.

Chris Carter says he has to commute to work every day using that road and lately that’s been difficult.

“Highway 365 has just gotten worse,” Carter said. “I would have thought they would have just milled sections at a time.”

Carter said the construction has been anything but smooth.

“There are potholes and a lot of the asphalt that’s just getting everywhere,” Carter said.

Carter adds that he and his coworkers have talked about the road conditions and adds it is already damaging some of their equipment.

“As far as our work trucks go and our guys it’s going to cause problems which it already has,” Carter said.

Reynolds said he drives down that road every day too so that he can take his child to school, however, the travel hasn’t been pleasant.

“It’s so rough, bumpy, and it’s too many potholes,” Reynolds said.

He also says because of the conditions on the road he has paid to get his car fixed.

“My wheel bearing went out. I had to get that fixed and I had to buy new tires,” Reynolds said.

Both Reynolds and Carter say they hope the project ends soon.

“Well, I hope they fix the road where it could be a smooth ride and people don’t constantly have to get their cars fixed because this is money out of our pocket and ain’t nobody paying for it but us,” Reynolds said.

ARDOT spokesperson Dave Parker said there have been some issues slowing progress, but they’re adjusting.

“The contractor is estimating another one to two weeks to finish paving the main lanes weather permitting,” Parker said. “That will take care of most of the reported issues Rain and cold temperatures have slowed the paving operation. Asphalt can’t be produced; potholes are created, and the milled surface remains exposed.”

“We are in good communication with the contractor, they are aware of the problems. We understand the concerns,” Parker continued. “Taking alternative routes if possible is recommended.”